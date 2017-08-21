Stop Issuing Small Scale Miners Permits – Minister To EPA

Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Frimpong Boateng Related Stories Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Frimpong Boateng has advised the new members of the Board of Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to halt the issuance of permit to small scale miners.



The Minister believes this is necessary until such a time that the country will be rid of all harm caused by those whose activities have led to the pollution of the environment.



“I think we all have a role to play in stopping illegal mining but a lot of the effort should be on the part of the ministry for lands and natural resources and EPA because they give the license and the permitting and therefore in our fight against illegal mining. We are strengthening the minerals commission to also beef up efforts to help the inspectorate division of the minerals commission because they have to insure the safety at mine site” he said.



The Minister’s caution also follows the halt in the issuance of licenses to small-scale miners by the Ministry of Environment, Land and Natural Resources.



Speaking to Citi Business News, Professor Frimpong Boateng advised members of the EPA board to ensure permits are given only when mining activities do not cause harm to the environment.



“EPA gives permit and we also have to be sure that in the interim we stop giving permits so that we solve the current problems and then we can go ahead and when we have a new mining scheme, we can go ahead and do the licensing” he stated.



Be innovative in dealing with illegal mining – Dep. Env’t Minister



Deputy Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Patricia Appiagyei also tasked staff of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to be innovative in their approach to tackling illegal mining.



She argued that issues facing the environment can only be dealt with efficiently if technology and innovation are effected in their approach in dealing with the challenges.



The Deputy Minister made the remarks during a working visit to the EPA.



She urged the Agency to take a critical look at its challenges and find new ways of addressing them.