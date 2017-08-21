No Official Vehicle For KMA Boss

Related Stories THE CHIEF Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Osei Assibey Antwi, has no official vehicle to carry out his duties for the assembly.



According to him, the non-availability of an official vehicle is a big hindrance as far as the discharge of his official responsibilities is concerned.



The Kumasi mayor made this disclosure when the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, embarked on a tour of Kumasi to inspect ongoing World Bank projects, funded through the Urban Development Grant (UDG), some few days ago.



“The MCE is still without an official vehicle,” Mr Osei Assibey disclosed, stressing that he urgently needed an official vehicle to operate.”



He also said the KMA needed the support of the sector ministry to construct an ultra-modern administration block to help make supervision easy, as the KMA, according to him, now has several sub-offices scattered across the city. Other projects he wanted assistance to carry out are the Krofrom Market and the Sokoban Wood Villlage Extension



Mr Osei Assibey indicated, “Many roads and culverts in the Kumasi metropolis need urgent attention, and representation has already been made to the roads ministry,” he maintained.



He said the KMA is currently working around the clock to implement policies that would prevent congestion in the city, which has been caused by ongoing projects such as the Kejetia Bus Terminal.