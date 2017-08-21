Tow Levy Was Senseless – Nduom

Related Stories Business magnate Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has commended the Akufo-Addo-led government for putting aside the mandatory tow levy following a public uproar.



According to the 2016 flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), the levy “just did not make any sense”.



The government has been compelled to drop the mandatory and controversial tow levy twice. The law made it obligatory for every vehicle owner to pay between Gh¢20 and Gh¢200 annually as a tow levy in a bid to reduce carnages on the roads involving broken down vehicles.



Nduom said the latest development is a “good move”.



“Reports that the Akufo-Addo Administration has decided not to implement the mandatory towing levy is welcome news. It is a good move. I would have joined a coalition formed against the mandatory towing levy to march up and down this country, north, south, east and west because it just did not make any sense.



“Why make every vehicle owner pay for the problems caused by a few identifiable people? The law should be amended to put the levy where it belongs. Tow the vehicles and make the owners pay for the breakdowns. Give the contract for towing to whichever company or companies that have the capability to do the work. That’s all,” Dr. Nduom said in a Facebook post.



The Transport Ministry announced over the weekend the government has scrapped the project until the tow law is reviewed.



“The government has decided not to implement, the mandatory towing levy which was scheduled to have commenced on 1st July 2017.



“This follows extensive consultation between the minister for transport and stakeholders in the transport sector,” a statement signed by transport minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said.



“Upon consultations consequent to the calls, government has decided to seek a review of parts of the laws specifically to achieve the following objective; Removal from the law, the concept of a mandatory towing levy on all owners and persons in charge of motor vehicles and trailers,” the statement added.