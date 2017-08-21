NPP Deliberately Generated Public Discourse On Towing Levy – NDC MP

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya Constituency in the Eastern Region, Hon Oklitey Tei Larbi has blamed President Akufo-Addo and his government for intentionally engineering a public discourse on the towing levy which should have been implemented from July, 1, 2017.



According to him he knows government deliberately engineered the public opinion because citizens are against the mindset of the services going to be managed by certain individuals.



“Before the implementation of the law, parliament should have had discussions conforming on what it should entail and what should actually be done . . . But the authorities involved refused to do the right thing due to their selfish interest leading us to where we are now.



“My advice to them is to stop window dressing the matter and rather act on the right decisions to prevent judgment debt since huge capital have been invested into the project that could have been used to solve other pressing problems facing the state currently,” he added.



He spoke on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ show with Tweneboa Koduah during a panel discussion.



An announcement by the implementing agency (NRSC) that the LI will be implemented from July, 1, 2017 was met with public outcry and calls for a review of the policy.



Upon consultations consequent to the calls, government has decided to seek a review of parts of the law specifically to achieve the following objectives:



- Removal from the law, the concept of a mandatory towing levy on all owners and persons in charge of motor vehicles and trailers.



- The role of government in the provision of towing services will be limited to only licensing and regulating service providers.



