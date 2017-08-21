Ankafo Psychiatric Hospital Threatens To Release Over 100 Inmates

|
The Ankafo Psychiatric hospital in the central region is threatening to release over hundred patients due to a lack of funds to run the facility
The hospital is currently indebted to various suppliers of food and other items to the tune of over GHC 3 million.
The Acting Clinical Coordinator of the hospital, Dr Emefa Dzede made this known over the weekend.
She said: “Even the little money that they’ve promised to give us, we’ve not even gotten our hands on it yet, so we are having difficulty, we owe suppliers for a backlog of years and they are not willing to supply us again”
She added that they had to struggle to get money to provide meals for the inmates recently, “Looking in the near future, maybe we will have to let all the patients go home because we can’t afford to feed them, we can’t afford to care of them”.
|Source: Daily Graphic
