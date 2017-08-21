Government Urged To Use Incentives To Encourage Family Planning

Related Stories The National Population Council is advocating for the government to use incentives as a way of implementing the population policy which will limit the number of children couples have to three.



The 2016 Population and Housing Census pegged Ghana’s total population at 28.21 million and experts are concern that the population is going at a faster rate.



The Executive Director of the National Population Council, Dr Leticia Adelaide Appiah said the development has negatively affected the country’s economy.



Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, she said the population growth rate if not checked would reduce the quality of human resource in the country and stagnate economic development.



She also called on the government to encourage Ghanaians to use family planning methods as a way of controlling the country’s fast-growing population.



Underscoring the importance of population growth, Dr Appiah said “Population growth is good, but it should be regulated so that it does not outstrip economic development,” she said.



She called on the government to make family planning services more accessible to encourage its patronage.