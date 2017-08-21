B/A: Tension Mounts Between Konkombas And Fulanis

Related Stories Tension is brewing between fulani herdsmen and some Konkomba farmers at Sene East and West districts following an alleged destruction of farmlands by cattle belonging to the herdsmen.



The konkomba farmers are suspected to have burnt down the houses of the fulani herdsmen in a reprisal which has left over 562 families homeless.



The burning of the wooden structures serving as houses for the fulanis took place at the Basari Line near Bodinka in the Sene East District of the Brong Ahafo region. The konkomba farmers were demanding GHC 800 from the fulani herdsmen to serve as compensation for the destroyed farms.



According to the spokesman for the fulani herdsmen Charles Amoako, the farmers did not exercise patience after they accepted the Ghc 800 for the six yams but rather took the law into their own hands and attacked them with guns.



They managed to kill 115 cattle, 67 sheeps, 240 fowls, torched 35 houses and 2 motor bikes and stole Ghc 3,500. They also allegedly destroyed property and stole items amounting to about GHC360,000. Mr. Amoah has therefore pleaded with the IGP to transfer or sack the Sene West Police commander, ASP Kingsley Dompreh, as they suspect him of supporting the attack.



Paramount Chief of Basa Traditional Council, Nana Owusu III, who gave the land to the fulani herdsmen, condemned the attack by the konkomba farmers and joined the call for the Commander to be transferred because his actions are not helping to remedy the situation.



