Akufo-Addo Has Shown He Doesn't Have A 'Dead Goat' Syndrome - Kamal-Deen

Related Stories National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal-Deen Abdulai has praised President Akufo-Addo and his government for reviewing of parts of the law on thw towing levy.



In an interview with Kasapa FM, he said President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has shown that he is a leader who listens to the voice of his people after the announcement of the introduction of the service left most Ghanaians ranting.



This tells that “he is not like others who will sing tunes of Daddy Lumba [Ghanaian Musician] lyrics ‘Yentie Obiaa’ or say he is a ‘dead goat’,“ he added.



The Aspiring National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Kamal-Deen stressed that “The concept behind the towing levy collection is not bad as everyone has embraced it, but it has become negative because the Public Education on it was inept. Therefore, I am glad with the current decision taken to probe it for an effective and accepting come back”.



An announcement by the implementing agency (NRSC) that the LI will be implemented from July, 1, 2017 was met with public outcry and calls for a review of the policy.



However, upon consultations consequent to the calls, Government has decided to seek a review of parts of the law specifically to achieve the following objectives:



- Removal from the law, the concept of a mandatory towing levy on all owners and persons in charge of motor vehicles and trailers.



- The role of government in the provision of towing services will be limited to only licensing and regulating service providers



