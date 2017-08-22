Youth Chase Ibrahim Mahama From Mining Site At Nyinahin

Related Stories Today can report that the troubles of Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners (E&P), Ibrahim Mahama, are not ending anytime soon.



Since the inception of the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, Ibrahim Mahama, who is the younger brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, has not known peace as he always finds himself in one trouble or the other.



His latest trouble is the attack his company drivers suffered at the weekend at the hands of some residents of Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.



Residents from Nyinahin, mostly youth, prevented Engineers and Planners from depositing mining equipment at a bauxite concession in the area.



The heavy-duty equipment, Today understands, were sent to the area with the view of prospecting and mining bauxite but the residents prevented the drivers of the vehicles belonging to Ibrahim Mahama from entering the area.



That, according to our sources, resulted in a standoff between the truck drivers and some angry youth who took an entrenched position of not allowing the vehicles into the area until they provide documentation to that effect.



“It took the timely intervention of armed police to restore calm as there was near clash between the aggrieved residents and the drivers of the four (4) heavy duty trucks with the inscription of Engineers and Planners,” a resident of the area told Today .



It would be recalled that firebrand Brong-Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, filed a suit in June this year against Mr. Ibrahim Mahama over the bauxite concession granted to him a few days to the exit of his brother from power.



Ibrahim Mahama, who is linked to Exton Cubic Group Limited, is to face Abronye at the Supreme Court over the huge bauxite mining lease granted to his firm.



He is challenging the legitimacy of the concession.



The NDC government, acting through then Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Nii Osah Mills, on December 29, 2016 entered into and granted Exton Cubic Group Limited mining leases to mine bauxite in different concessions for 21 and 18 years respectively.