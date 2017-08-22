MTN Goes Into Waste Recycling

Related Stories As part of an environmental sustainability initiative dubbed “Green Office”, MTN is segregating waste for recycling at its MTN House headquarters building. This endeavour is in partnership with Jekora Ventures, a waste management company.



Since the commencement of the project in February 2017, 27% of the total waste generated at MTN House has been segregated for recycling. To facilitate the process, MTN has placed waste sorting bins on various floors of MTN House, the corporate head office at the Independence Avenue in Accra.



Waste at MTN House is segregated at source and hauled to the recycling company where value is added to plastic and paper by pre-processing through cleaning, flattening and baling.



The pre-processed material is distributed as raw material to small/medium enterprises for the production of plastic and paper products for both domestic and international markets.



Commenting on the Green Office initiative, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Mrs Cynthia Lumor, said, “MTN adopted environmentally friendly initiatives in order to identify ways to reduce the impact of the company’s activities on the environment. By doing so, we help save our environment and create opportunities for employment.”



She added, “At MTN, we work to protect and create shared value for our customers and stakeholders through sustainable business practices.”



MTN embarked on the Green Office initiative as part of actions to support the global campaign for environmental sustainability.



The company also factored environmental sustainability measures into the design and building of the MTN House. The MTN House has a storage place for rain water harvesting and reuse. The system has auto-turn off, which helps to rationalise water use.



MTN has also implemented a system to allow power within MTN House to automatically go off at a specific time after close of work.



Provision has been made for further investments in providing a sustainable source of energy in the near future. These and many other initiatives have culminated in the recent award received from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly for keeping a clean environment. The initiative will be replicated in MTN offices across the country.