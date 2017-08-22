WAEC Gives 'Stranded' Bunkpurugu Students SHS Placement

Related Stories The West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) say they’ll place all affected students in the Bunkpurugu District of the Northern Region who couldn’t write English and RME subjects in this year’s BECE, in Senior High Schools to benefit from government’s Free SHS programme.



This is despite their inability to write the two papers. The affected students will later have an opportunity to write the papers they missed out.



Over two hundred eligible candidates in Bunkpurugu couldn’t take part in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), due to the change in exams centre.



The new centre was too far from the communities that the candidates hail from making it difficult for them to go and write the exams.



The Public Relations Officer of WAEC, Agnes Teye Cudjoe has disclosed that the examination body is preparing to organize a special exam in 2018 for interested candidates.



“With the about 200 candidates from the Bunkpurugu District who unable to take the English and RME papers, the Council has had some discussion with the Ghana Education Service and the GES is making arrangements to place these candidates in Senior High Schools using the subjects that they took for the examination so that they’re not left out of the Free Senior High School programme".



"Another thing that the Council is going to do is to give them the opportunity to register for the examination and the Council will conduct the investigation at no cost to these candidates.”