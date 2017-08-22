You’ll Be Jailed If You Misapply Public Funds – Minister Warns MMDCEs

Related Stories The Local Government Minister Hajia Alima Mahama has served notice to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) that they will face prosecution should they flout the Public Financial Management Act.



She made this known during a meeting with the MMDCEs in Koforidua to educate them on the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act and the sanctions there in.



She told the MMDCEs that they must judiciously utilize state resources in order not to find themselves on the wrong side of the law.



“You should also be technically sound. It is not all the time that your coordinating Director, finance officer or budget officer just pushes something and you sign."



“You should have some knowledge if not you will sign your death warrant because now the Public Financial Management Act has sanctions. So if you make a mistake you will be sanctioned and if it is a sanction that you are surcharged; that maybe you can get your family to contribute for you to pay. But, if it is criminal in nature, you know what that means,” she added.