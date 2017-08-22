Ibrahim Mahama Did No Wrong – Mining Company

Related Stories Exton Cubic Group Limited, one of Ibrahim Mahama’s clients and a big mining company in the country has said, Mr Mahama is innocent of the recent allegations against him concerning the validity of his work at the Nyinahini Bauxite Concession.



Responding to reports that Ibrahim Mahama and the Exton Cubic Group have been chased out of the Nyinahini Bauxite Concession for illegally operating, Exton Group in a press statement said the allegations were false and ‘a total misrepresentation of the actual facts’.



Since the turn of events directly affects the company, Exton Cubic Group expressed great concern about the fact that the Ashanti Regional Minister and the District Chief Executive of the Atwima Mponua District permitted the trucks of E&P to be confiscated.



Various reports suggest that the Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah is requesting for hard proof that shows the brother of ex-President John Mahama has permit to work at the bauxite concession at Nyinahini in Ashanti Region.



Mr Osei-Mensah, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Monday, said he still has not received documents from E&P and that until then, the machines remain confiscated.



“I don’t work with verbal communications, I need documents and until then, I will not release the machines. I want to get the documents, commit the Lands Minister so that if something happens, he will be blamed,” he explained.



The statement revealed that the Mining Company is legally permitted to operate and in the bid to execute their job, engaged the services of Engineers and Planners (E&P), a company that belongs to Ibrahim Mahama, to effect some preparatory works for them.



Truck drivers of E&P were allegedly ‘chased out ‘of the Nyinahini Bauxite Concession after residents refused them access to the site.



The legitimacy of Ibrahim Mahama’s work at the Nyinahini Bauxite Concession in recent times has been questioned leading to a legal battle between him and the Brong-Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe ,who has filed a law suit against the former over the bauxite concession given him days before the end of the previous government.