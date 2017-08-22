Rev. Owusu Bempah Slams Otabil Critics

Related Stories Leader and founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International (GWPMI), Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has stood in defense for the Founder and Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) over his business failure which has attracted public ridicule in recent times.



The controversial prophet noted that, Dr Mensa Otabil's impact on society must be appreciated after describing him as one of Ghana’s most respected preachers.



According to him, “The most important thing is that, Dr Mensa Otabil’s church has not collapsed. That is what God called him to do and not banking. Those insulting him over his business failure lack knowledge, it’s uncultured and childish.”



Rev. Owusu Bempah says he sees nothing wrong with Otabil’s response to criticisms about the insolvency of two banks which some say is “ungodly.”



“There’s nothing wrong with that and there’s absolutely nothing wrong if he failed in an attempt to run a banking business. Most successful business moguls have all failed before. Otabil isn’t the first person to fail in business. This is not the downfall of Dr. Otabil,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Pastor Mensa Otabil usedhis Sunday sermon to publicly react to news of the collapse of Capital bank in which his church had shares.



His church, ICGC, and company, Otabil and Associates, had 3% shares.



He said last Monday’s takeover of the two banks; Capital and UT Bank signaled the beginning of an “eventful” week for him.



The banks were taken over by GCB Bank and the Central Bank went further to also freeze the accounts of Directors and top managers of the two banks.



"The reality is, there are people when you are down, they feel up," he told the congregation in a sermon about facing reality which he defined as "when you hear stuff you don't want to hear".



Pastor Mensa Otabil laughed it off in church with an observation that "people who look like an insult to themselves are insulting you".



"And you say wow, thank you, Lord, for mercy, for giving him the grace to insult you because if God had not given them permission they would not insult you".



He explained the motivation for people who rejoice in the misfortunes of others is because they have little to show for in life.



"They are happy that somebody is down because they have been down for so long that when you are down they feel like they have climbed".



"Sometimes, people you have helped will kick you when you are down, people you have encouraged will kick you when you are down".



However, Rev. Owusu Bempah has vowed to defend Dr. Mensa Otabil from public ridicule – “He is an elderly person; the public should insult me rather and leave Otabil alone.”