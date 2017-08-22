SIC Sales Representatives Hold Delegates’ Conference

Related Stories The 9th Triennial Delegates’ Conference of the sales representatives of the country’s leading general and life insurance companies – SIC Insurance and SICLife Company respectively was held in Ho in the Volta Region on the theme “Improving Insurance penetration in Ghana – The Role of Insurance Sales representatives” with over 90 selected delegates from across the country attending.



The conference was chaired by Togbe Kotoku XI, Paramount Chief of Kpenoe Traditional Area who represented Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs with the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa as the Special Guest Speaker.



Speaking at the 3-day conference, President of ASICA, Mr. Isaac Amanor-Ofori thanked the Managing Directors of their principal companies for their immense support toward the welfare of their membership. He added that the theme for the conference was chosen to stress the need for the entire Insurance industry to give the due recognition to Insurance sales representatives as they contribute over 25% of annual premium mobilized in the industry.



The General Secretary, Mr. Elvis Joe Annan is his report said, to improve insurance penetration in Ghana as sales force they need to effectively manage the insuring public from sales to claims and effectively collaborate among themselves as sales force and among their principals as well in order to create wealth and share reward together.



He again said in today's knowledge economy if you would succeed as an individual, a family, an association, a company or a nation you must be able to network with people and move yourselves collectively forward to achieve your ambitions. For you cannot do it alone, everybody needs somebody and we all need each other to be able to achieve our goals.



In their messages, the Ag. Managing Director of SIC Insurance, Mr. Faris Attrickie and the Chief Executive Officer of SICLife Company, Dr. Aaron Issa Anafure commended the contribution of the sales representatives to their business and to the industry as a whole and pledged their continuous support to ensure the progress and well-being of all agents as they focus on delivering superior customer service to their clients.



Delegates at the conference elected the following executives to steer the affairs of the Association for the next three years: Mr. Isaac Kwame Amanor-Ofori, the President, Mr. Johnnie Tettey, Vice President for General Business, Mr. Wilson Sey Addy Afriyie, Vice President for Life Business, Mr. Elvis Joe Annan, General Secretary with Mr. Emmanuel Adjei as his Assistant, Mr. Fredrick Kakra Wilson, Southern Sector Organizing Secretary, Mr. Jimmy Donkor, Northern Sector Organizing Secretary, Mr. Alex Frimpong, Financial Secretary and Mr. Francis Kobla Tamakloe as the Treasurer.



Deserving sales representatives were awarded during the conference with the overall best performing agent award of an all-expense paid Accra-London Accra package for two going to Mr. Matthew Padmore Agbley attached to the Aflao office.