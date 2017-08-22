Akufo-Addo To Open 'Cottage Industry' Not Factories – Solomon Nkansah

Related Stories Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah has scoffed at the much touted one district one factory campaign promise of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, the Akufo-Addo led government is rather establishing a “cottage industry” where the creation of products and services is home-based, rather than factory-based.



Solomon Nkansah’s comment comes just days before the first factory under the flagship one district, one factory policy will be launched at Ekumfi in the Central region.



The launch will include a sod-cutting to begin the construction of the Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company factory which will process pineapples for the local and international market. Currently the company cultivates the fruit and seeks to expand its operations into processing.



This will be in fulfillment of a pledge by President Akufo-Addo to see the actualization of the industrialization of Ghana as part of the transformation process he envisages for the country.



But on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday, Solomon Nkansah said the much touted policy was just to deceive Ghanaians.



According to him, the choice of Ekumfi which is the hometown of late former President John Evans Atta Mills to kick start the programme is just for political gains.



“NPP just want votes that is why they chose Ekumfi but the NDC structure is solid so they will not succeed” he added.



Solomon Nkansah who claims to be a pig farmer said he can single-handedly open 20 factories across the country.



“I can open 20 factories to rival Akufo-Addo’s cottage factory; the NPP has deceived Ghanaians” he stated.



In a quick rebuttal, NPP Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, George Mireku Duker pooh poohed Solomon Nkansah’s claims.



He said he is not surprised the NDC is panicking because the NPP has been able to fulfill its campaign promise.



Though rolling it out the one district one factory is two months late, Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP said it is better late than never.



“President Akufo-Addo is not bothered by the NDC’s noise. He is determined to make Ghana work again and will even support NDC businesses to grow”.



George Mireku Duker called on Ghanaians to ignore the NDC to support government to reduce the employment situation in the country.