Transport Committee Not Disappointed Over Towing Levy Discontinuation - MP

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North and Deputy Ranking Member for Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Yusif Issaka Jaaja, says the committee is not disappointed by the discontinuation of the mandatory towing levy.



The government in a statement released Sunday explained its decision to discontinue with the implementation of the mandatory towing levy which was scheduled to commence on July 1, 2017.



According to him, the decision follows extensive consultations between the Minister of Transport and stakeholders in the transport sector.



Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive on Monday, Mr Jaaja explained that the Roads and Transport Committee only did their job and presented suggestions and recommendations to the minister.



"We consulted the stakeholders in the transport industry and we were expecting the minister to also consult his bosses… so if now upon consultation,he sees no need to continue with the mandatory towing levy, then that is it because we did our work”, he explained.