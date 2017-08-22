SSNIT Probe 5 Over Financial Malfeasance

Addo Kufuor said 15 more officers have also been invited to assist in investigations Related Stories Five former officials of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) are under investigation over various acts of malfeasance over the years.



According to the Board Chairman of SSNIT, Kwame Addo Kufuor, some 15 more officers have also been invited to assist in investigating corrupt activities at the pension scheme.



Mr. Kufuor, who failed to provide details of the exact nature of investigation, made this known at the signing of an audit agreement between the pension scheme and PricewaterhouseCoopers to review the financial records of the Trust in Accra on Tuesday, 22 August 2017.



“From my conversations, five people are being investigated and about 15 have been called as witnesses, but five are being investigated,” he stated.