Mining Permit Granted 'Mahama' Won’t Compromise Galamsey Fight – Amewu

Related Stories The Lands Minister says mining lease granted Exton Cubic Group Limited, the company linked to former President John Mahama’s brother, will not compromise government’s galamsey fight.



John Peter Amewu said the anti-galamsey efforts are targeted at small scale mining and not large scale.



He told Joy News’ Raymond Acquah Tuesday, the Nyinanhini concession given the local mining company in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region is for large scale mining.

“The small scale is where the problem is in terms of environmental degradation,” he said.



Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah last night directed the seizure of some mining equipment belonging to Engineers and Planners (E&P), a company belonging to Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Mahama.



E&P was contracted by Exton Cubic Group Limited to provide equipment for the bauxite mining.



The Minister said he had not been appropriately briefed about the mining operations of E&P by the Lands Minister.



Mr Osei-Mensah admitted on Joy FM’s Top Story Monday he has had series of conversation with Mr Amewu but there was no exchange of documentation.



“When I receive it [document], I will respond to it appropriately,” he said.



In a reconciliatory posture, the galamsey Minister said lack of communication is to blame for the seizure of the equipment.



“The gentleman [owner of Exton Cubic] holds a legitimate license [both] mining lease and exploration permit,” he said.



He said he will make the appropriate documents available to Mr Osei-Mensah to address the issue.



Meanwhile, officials of E&P have asked the Ashanti Regional Minister to release the equipment or face court action.



Spokesperson of Ibrahim Mahama, Rafik Mahama said E&P is not in the region to operate illegally.



“We expect that the regional minister will do what is legally required of him to release the trucks,” he stated.