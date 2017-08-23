Physically Challenged Persons To Demonstrate Over Delays In Common Fund

Physically Challenged persons in the country will hit the streets on Friday Related Stories Physically Challenged persons in the country will on Friday, August 25 hit the streets to demand the release of their 2 percent share of the District Assemblies Common Fund.



The Administrator of Common Fund has suspended the release of the funds following a register which is being compiled to make the fund accessible to all physically challenged persons.



This has badly affected the physically challenged persons as they aren’t able to pay their medical bills and other fees.



The Ashanti regional president of the Ghana Federation for the Disabled Alfred Tebi Amponsah said they have been neglected by the government.



“Since the current government assumed office, we persons with disability have not been given our 2%, most students have gained admission but cannot not enter various institutions of learning as a result of delays in the release of the common fund.We have used all means but to no avail so the only way out will be to hit the street on Friday in protest”.