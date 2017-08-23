Nyinahini: Youth Protest Bauxite Mining

Related Stories Some irate youth of Nyinahini in the Ashanti Region have besieged the District Assembly to fight against the operations of Exton Cubic Group Limited.



The government gave an entry permit to the company to mine bauxite in the Tano-Offin Forest Reserve, but this has angered the youth of the area who have warned they will not allow the company to operate until they provide documents to back their claim of having been licensed to operate.



The police, on Wednesday, initially prevented the youth from protesting because they had not sought permission, but later allowed them to go ahead with their protest in a peaceful manner.



The youth presented a petition to the District Planning Officer, Samuel Owusu Mensah, to be forwarded to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Mr Mensah thanked them for a peaceful demonstration and assured that the petition will be carried to the appropriate quarters.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has taken an entrenched position that bars the company from operating until they provide documents to back their claim as being licensed to operate.



He has since seized mining equipment and logistics hired by the company for its operations.