NCA Shuts Down Radio Station

Related Stories The National Communication Authority(NCA) has stormed a radio station operating in Kade in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern region without license and have seized their quipment.



The commercial radio station, Fresh 92.5 FM has for sometime now operated illegally.



The Eastern Regional Manager of NCA, Osei Agyei accompanied by the Police stormed the radio station, switched it off air and seized one mixer, a transmitter and an internet link deck from the studio.



The radio station has since been shut down. Source: kasapafmonline.com