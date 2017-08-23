Ghanaian Pilgrims Begin Hajj Journey In Mecca

Related Stories Ghanaian Muslim pilgrims who were airlifted to participate in the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia have begun their journey in the Gulf country.



They included the over 400 who could not be airlifted over difficulties experienced in last year’s arrangements.



The Deputy Communications Director of the Ghana’s Hajj Board, Haruna Eliasu told Citi News all the necessary arrangements have been made ensure that this year’s pilgrimage was safe and convenient for the pilgrims.



He said the pilgrims were fed 3 times daily and were given unlimited access to the Masjid Nabawi (Haarraam) Mosques, due to the proximity of their hotels.



“As they come in batches, the same way they are inwardly transported with standard buses to Makkah after a 3-day stay in Madina… whiles in Makkah, they are provided with buses to enable their transportation to Ka’bah to perform Umrah awaiting Arafat.”



On issues of identification to ensure all pilgrims were accounted for, he said, “there are identification tags for all pilgrims for easy identification when they get missing. There are well-cultured communications, Da’wah, welfare committee members ready to attend to the needs and demands of pilgrims.”



He said the board had secured a serene hotel for the pilgrim with all the necessary utilities including water in constant supplied.



Haruna Eliasu added that “there are clinics being set up in both Madina and Makkah” with “contact numbers of the heads of medical teams are being published for people to alert them in times of emergency.”



“There would be air conditioned pavilions/tents provided for them in Mina after Arafat enroute to Musdalifa. There shall be food served in Mina during Arafat day and Jeddah when they are headed back home,” he added.