Ghana’s Economy Messy; We Need Time To Fix It – Freddie Blay

Related Stories Acting National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frederick Worsemao Armah Blay, is appealing to Ghanaians to give the Akufo-Addo government more time to fix the mess created by his predecessor John Mahama.



Freddie Blay said government inherited a heavily indebted economy from the erstwhile John Mahama government, worse than any other government has met in office in the history of Ghana.



He, however, was confident that Nana Akufo-Addo remains committed to tackling the problems.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the former First Deputy Speaker of the Fourth Parliament bemoaned how Ghana’s resources have been depleted to the bone, by appointees in the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.



He stated that, as at the beginning of 2009, Ghana’s total debt stock was GH?9.5 billion but by the end of 2016, the debt stock had ballooned to GH?122 billion representing 72 percent of GDP – a situation he described as worrying.



Freddie Blay was, however, upbeat that President Akufo-Addo had what it takes to overturn the ill-fortunes of the country.



“Our economy is in difficulty and it is, therefore, time for all of us to put our shoulders to the wheel; work hard and have the appropriate policies in place that will enable us to lift our economy and bring relief to our population,” he charged.



The former Parliamentarian expressed confidence in the appointees of the current administration whom he described as men and women of integrity who have passed several tests of public scrutiny.



“I’m more than confident they will deliver”.



Freddie Blay urged Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo government to accelerate Ghana’s development.