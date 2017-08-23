'Gov’t Not Crying Over Inherited Mess But . . . ' - NPP

Related Stories Acting Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has said that government is not whining over what has been described as an “inherited economic mess” the previous government left behind.



However, he indicated that the public needs to be aware of what the NPP government took over from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Government is not crying over mess [that was inherited] but we need to face reality that there was a mess [left by the previous government],” he said on Wednesday, August 23.



Government officials, especially Finance Minster, Ken Ofori-Atta, have said that the economy they inherited from the Mahama administration was a bad one.



Critics have said that since the NPP is now in government, they should find ways to fix it and stop complaining. But Mr Blay, in an interview with Omanhene Kwabena Asante on Asempa FM’s Ekosisen political programme, insists it is not wrong to point out the shortcomings of the past government.