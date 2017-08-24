Suspended Shaanxi Mining Company To Resume Work

Related Stories Management of Shaanxi Ghana Mining Company Limited will commence operations on Monday, August 28, 2017 after a three-month suspension of their operations.



On the 4th of May 2017, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources John Peter Amewu suspended the operations of Shaanxi Mining company to allow for investigations into the death of some illegal miners alleged to have been trapped within the mine.



Mr. John Amewu paid a working visit to Shaanxi mine on the 9th of August 2017 after an investigative team constituted to investigate circumstance leading to the death of seven illegal miners submitted its report to him.



In a letter signed by Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Sulemana Mahama dated August 22, 2017 and cited by citifmonline.com, has directed Shaanxi mining company to commence work.



Find below the full statement



RE: APPEAL TO REOPEN MINE



Reference our letter dated July 18, 2017 approving your request for approval to carry out general maintenance of the Shaanxi Mine and for the mine to reopen.



I have been instructed by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu to inform you that following his visit to the mine on 9th August 2017, he noted the progress you have made so far to ensure Health, Safety and Environment within the mine in compliance with his earlier directivities and therefore approves your request to reopen the mine.



You are to conduct the mining operations in a sustainable manner, bearing in mind human safety and environmental sustainability.



You are also to strictly adhere to the tenets of the mining law and the regulations on mining in the country.



The Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission shall continue to monitor your operations and report to the Minister as stipulated in the mining lease with which you are operating.



Yours faithfully,



SULEMANA MAHAMA

CHIF DIRECTOR

FOR: MINISTER



Speaking to CitiNews, the Public Relations Officer of Shaanxi Mining Limited Maxwell Wooma expressed satisfaction at the timely intervention of the ministry, adding that, the company will start full operations by Monday.



“Management has just received the information and we are convening an emergency meeting immediately so that, we can recall the over 500 workers who are at home, get them through proper induction again and we are hoping that, by Monday 28th August 2017 we shall be back to full business”. Mr. Wooma stated.