Immigration Tightens Ghana-Togo Entry Points

Related Stories The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is tightening the country’s entry points with the Republic of Togo to prevent “miscreants” from coming into Ghana following political protests in that country.



Chief Superintendent Alex Adu, Second-in-command in charge of the Service in the Volta Region, told the Ghana News Agency that personnel were on ‘around-the-clock patrol’ of all entry points.



He debunked speculations of influx of Togolese into the country and said “the entry points are calm. People are going about their normal activities”.



Chief Superintendent Adu said the Service was closely monitoring developments in Togo and had mapped out strategies to handle “any unfortunate situation”.



He said the tightening of security at the borders was not against refugees but “troublemakers” who posed security threat to Ghana.



Last weekend, Togolese across the world went on street protests demanding term limits for their presidents.



At Atakpame-Sokode, some kilometres from the national capital, Lome, two civilians and seven security persons were reportedly killed.