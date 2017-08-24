Exton Cubic Group Has No Permit To Enter Nyinahin Forest - Minerals Commission

Related Stories The Minerals Commission has issued a warning to Exton Cubic Group Limited to stop any attempt to enter Nyinahin Kyekyewere Forest Reserve to undertake any mining activity.



According to a release signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Kwaku Addae Antwi-Boasiako, Exton Cubic Group has failed to fulfill all conditions as per the terms of their mining lease.



"Before undertaking an activity or operation under this mining lease, the company shall obtain the necessary approvals and permits as may be required by law from the Forestry Commission, Water Resources Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency or any other regulatory body. The validity of your Forestry Permit is strictly contingent upon your fulfillment of all statutory regulations of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Water Resources Commission (WRC) and the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission pertaining to legitimate mining operations in a forest reserve and this shall be non-negotiable.



"The mining lease is subject to ratification by Parliament in accordance with Article 268(1) of the Constitution and Section 5(4) of Act 703. Upon the execution of this mining lease, the company shall submit a certified true copy of the mining lease to the Minister to be laid in Parliament for ratification," a statement by the Minerals Commission read.



The Commission therefore has directed Exton Cubic Group to "stop any attempt of entering the concession to undertake any mining operation".







