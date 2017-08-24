Nana Addo Is A One-Term President - Prophet

Related Stories The General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi has yet again prophesied that President Nana Addo will be in power for one term.



Contrary to the prophesies of other men of God that Nana Addo will be president for 8years, the Prophet who prophesied the tragedy that occurred at the Kintampo water falls killing several students told Akwasi Boateng on Hot93.9FM's educative show 'Maakye' that, in the spiritual realm, President Nana Addo will not contest for a second term in office.



According to him, the devil is planning to cause division in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a division which will be caused because of the position of the party's next presidential candidate as many are already lobbying to lead the Party in 2020 after Nana Addo's first term which will also be his last term in office.



"In the spiritual realm, Nana Addo will not contest for a second term, he is a one term president and the division will set in as many contests for the position of the party's presidential candidate which could cause the party to go back to the opposition in the next election." He said.



Without giving any details as to what would be the reason for the president's decision, Prophet Reindolph Oduro said: "A lot of things will cause him (Nana Addo) to make that decision but what is certain is that Nana Addo will not contest for a second term in office".