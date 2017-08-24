High Commissioner Cautions Nigerians Over Unlawful Acts

Related Stories Mr Olufemi Michael Abikoye, newly appointed Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana has advised Nigerian nationals in Ghana to desist from acts that break the laws and regulations of the country.



“All Nigerians across the country should live morally upright lives and desist from acts that are against the laws of this country. A single Nigerian’s act would be attributed to all Nigerians which may be unfair to the rest.



“In every country, there are rules and regulations and so is Ghana. All Nigerians here should abide by them before we can protect them to accomplish our mission and move the two nations forward. All Nigerians should live together peacefully because Ghana is a peaceful country and therefore everyone is blessed to be here,” he said.



Mr Michael Abikoye told the GNA in an interview at the weekend that the Commission would reactivate its website to give the general public all required information about the operations and intentions of the Commission.



“I will undertake a familiarity tour into all the 10 regions in Ghana and encourage Nigerians across the country to register with the Commission since that is the only way we can protect them and attend to their needs whenever they have any challenge,” he said.



Mr Michael Abikoye said he believed in the values of Ghanaians, therefore having a good diplomatic style, he was willing to work and cooperate with the country.



The High Commissioner said Ghana and Nigeria were the only countries that could move ECOWAS forward, explaining that ECOWAS was trying hard to eliminate corruption in countries within the sub region so that it could progress to enhance political, social and trade relations.