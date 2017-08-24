Togo Mayhem: No Cause For Alarm – Letsa

Related Stories The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Achibald Letsa, has called on all Ghanaians living along the Ghana-Togo border line not to fear because Ghana’s security are up to task following the political conflict in Togo.



His comment follows a caution against travelling to the French-speaking West African country on Friday, August 25 by Isaac Owusu Mensah, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration in charge of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Volta region.



Mr Owusu revealed that the GIS had picked intelligence that civilians and opposition political parties in that country were planning a political protest in the national capital, Lome, and cautioned that Ghanaians planning to travel to Togo on that day should be “careful”.



But speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM, Dr Letsa, who is the Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) said: “As far as we are concerned we are monitoring the borders and so far there is no cause for alarm.



“The situation in the region is very calm. We were worried that we will have an influx of refugees but we made preparations for that but fortunately for us the situation is very calm.”