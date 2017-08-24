Custom Boss Warns Importers

Related Stories The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Isaac Crentsil, has stated that importers, who under-declare the value of goods imported into the country, would be arrested and prosecuted.



According to GRA, it is an offence for an importer to give wrong information about goods imported into the country for clearing.



Speaking in an interview, Mr. Crentsil noted that his outfit would effectively enforce the Customs Act 891 to ensure sanity at the various ports.



“The risk engine will be able to identify those who are riskier, and when we see that you are trying to cheat the system, the system will deal with you. Under the Customs Act, when caught, you are supposed to pay 300 percent and your licence can be revoke, but this time we are going to follow it with prosecution,” the Commissioner General noted.



He noted that Customs officials were ready to help ensure quick clearing of cargo from the ports, calling on clearing agents to provide genuine documents on their cargos.



Government has rolled out three new policies, including the paperless system, to make the seaports in the country more competitive.



The government also intends to ensure joint inspection at the ports, as well as removal of all custom barriers that hinder the effective movement of goods across the country.