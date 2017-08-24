Over 1000 Security Personnel Deployed To NPP Delegates Conference In Cape Coast

Related Stories More than one thousand two hundred security service has been deployed for the Annual Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Cape Coast over the weekend.



Central Regional Police Commander DCOP/ Rev. David. N. Ampah Bennin said the deployed security personnel comprise the Police, immigration, fire service, prison ahead of the New Patriotic Party annual delegates Conference in Central regional capital Cape Coast.



The three days conference begins from tomorrow 25th to Sunday 27th August, and it would be attended by members of the national council, members of the national executive committee, Regional executive committee, 15 members from the National Council of Elders, constituency executive committee, 12 delegates from every external branch, Ministers, deputy ministers, Patrons, Tescon, MMDCEs, founding members as well as all members of the party to grace the occasion.



Addressing the media at the Police Head Quarters in Cape Coast today, the regional commander reiterated that the region is prepared to ensure a peaceful conference.



Dcop/ Rev.. Ampah Bennin mentioned that some roads lead to the ceremony ground that's Pedu -Accra highway to the Central gate of UCC will be closed.



"Anyone found misbehaving in connection with the the program will be dealt with," he stated.