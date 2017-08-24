Friday 1st September Declared Public Holiday

Ambrose Dery Related Stories The Ministry of Interior through a statement has reminded the General Public that 1st September, 2017, which marks EIDUL-ADHA, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.



Eid al-Adha, also called the "Sacrifice Feast", is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two.



It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, as an act of submission to God's command.



Read Full Statement:



Signed:



AMBROSE DERY (MP)



