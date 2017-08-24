Faure Gnassingbe Apologises, Calls For Calm

Related Stories The Togolese government is reported to have apologized to the citizenry over clashes between civilians and security forces which led to some loss of lives.



The apology was reportedly carried by the country’s state media with an appeal to the opposition to calm tensions down in the West African state.



Meanwhile, reports indicate that the opposition is planning a massive demonstration in the national capital-Lome, on Friday August 25 to herald the burial of victims of Saturday’s clashes with security forces.



Last weekend, Togolese across the world went on street protests demanding term limits for their presidents.



At Atakpame-Sokode, some kilometres away from the capital, two civilians and seven security persons were reportedly killed.