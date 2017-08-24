Brong-Ahafo Police Command Hands Over 12 Impounded Equipment To RCC

Related Stories The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Command has formally handed over 12 out 5 earth moving equipment to the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to be kept for their intended purposes.



The equipment are four tipper trucks, four graders, three Pay-loaders and one Bull-dozer/Caterpillar, Police Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah, the Regional Crime Officer briefed the Media on Tuesday in Sunyani.



He said on January 14, 2017, the Police had a tip-off that some heavy-duty equipment were in the region since August 2015, saying as there has been a change of government, it was likely that most of them could be diverted to certain individuals.



Based on that information, the Police decided to conduct investigations into the issue, he said, adding that the RCC was contacted to ascertain whether or not it was aware of the presence of the equipment.



Superintendent Duah said the RCC’s response indicates that it did not have the above-mentioned equipment in their asset register, neither was it aware of the presence of them in the region.



As part of investigations, he said one of the tipper trucks was spotted in the Sunyani Township, arrested and impounded for further investigations.



Superintendent Duah said whilst the investigations were on-going, it was revealed that one Mohammed Seidu (aka Maha), the Regional Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress was the Plant Pool Manager in-charge of the equipment.



Seidu was picked to assist the Police to recover the rest, he said, explaining that most of them were retrieved from Kukuom, Hwidiem and Kenyase in the Asunafo South, Asutifi South and Asutifi North Districts respectively, as well as Nkoranza South Municipality in Brong-Ahafo and the Offinso North District in the Ashanti Region.



Superintendent Duah said in total 15 equipment were brought to the region by the Government at that time and all of them had now been recovered.



He said 12 out of the 15 have been brought to Sunyani and impounded at the RCC with two still at Offinso North and one at Goaso in the Asunafo North Municipality which are yet to be brought to Sunyani.



The registration numbers of the 12 are the tipper trucks: GE 368-15, GE 378-15, GE 380-15, GE 369-15, the Bull-dozer, GE 3227-15, the Graders, GE 3252-15, GE 3232-15, GE 3256-15 and GE 3267-15 whilst the Pay-loaders are GE 3279-15, GE 3281-15 and GE 3284-15, P/Supt. Duah indicated.



He said as steps were being taken for the remaining three to be brought to Sunyani investigations are still on-going and at the appropriate time the findings would be made public.