We Must Fight Political Vigilantism Holistically – Prof. Greenstreet

Professor Miranda Greenstreet, a former Director of the Institute of Adult Education of the University of Ghana, has called for collective and multifaceted approach by all stakeholders towards eradicating political vigilantism in the country.



She said Ghana had been touted as the beacon of democracy on the African Continent and oasis of peace, therefore, it required institutional, political and structural reforms to uproot political vigilantism from the country.



‘‘As long as the Constitution remains the “winner-takes-all,” we must all find a way of fighting vigilantism wherever we find ourselves… educationally, socially, institutionally, structurally and policy-wise…and whether in our villages, towns and hamlets,’’ she said.



Prof. Greenstreet expressed these concerns when she co-chaired a stakeholders meeting, organised by the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), in Accra, on Wednesday.



Contributing to the discussion on the topic: ‘‘Political Party Vigilantism and Ghana’s Electoral Politics,’’ Prof. Greenstreet said if the nation failed to tackle the issue of political vigilantism head-on, the future consequences on the nation would be grievous.



‘‘We don’t want to crash as a nation but to see Ghana developing a democracy that would be an envy of all,’’ she emphasised.



Mr Albert Kofi Arhin, the National Co-ordinator of CODEO, said the nation should take the issue of political vigilantism seriously and educate people involved about the havoc it could cause to the country’s democratic regime.



He noted that a recent interaction with some leaders of political vigilante groups in Tamale revealed that some of them were into drugs, therefore, they visited mayhem on innocent people without their clear conscience.



Madam Mercy Essien, the Acting Greater Accra Regional Manager of the National Commission for Civic Education, said the Commission lacked resources to undertake intensive education on some national issues and, therefore, asked for support from all segments of the society to execute its mandate effectively.



Some political party representatives who participated in the discussion indicated that political vigilantism would be a thing of the past if those involved were provided decent jobs and income.



According to them, it would engage their energies and attention so that they would not have time to cause mayhem on others.



They also asked the Police to be politically neutral so as to arrest and prosecute individuals involved in the act without any fear or favour.