Teachers Condemned For Posting Classroom Activity Videos On Social Media

Related Stories The Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) has condemned the posting of videos depicting classroom activities by some teachers in Ghanaians schools.



In a statement released on Thursday and signed by its acting Executive Director, Peter Anti, IFEST said the current trend on social media where some teachers record pupils during instructional sessions and post them on social media is very "worrying."



It said such “unprofessional” and “unethical” practices were an abuse of the right of the child.



The statement reminded teachers of their role as facilitators or guides during the instructional period and cautioned them against such practices since it could cause intimidation and psychological trauma to a pupil when he or she is not up to task.



“Teachers are supposed to use technology in their teaching; more importantly to record the instructional sessions to enable them review the lesson with the sole aim of improving on the next lesson. Under no circumstances should a teacher record a pupil and share it on social media for the child to be ridiculed by the public,” the statement said.



The Institute is therefore calling on the Ministry of Education and the National Teaching Council to codify the use of social media by teachers in the classroom.



“We therefore call on the Ghana Education Service, The Ministry of Education and the National Teaching Council to codify the use of social media by teachers. Again, we call on various bodies that enforce the right of the child to step in and speak against this worrying trend before it gets out of hand,” the statement added.