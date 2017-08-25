Ayisi Boateng Presents Letters Of Credence To President Jacob Zuma

Ayisi Boateng, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa Related Stories Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr George Ayisi Boateng on Thursday presented his letters of credence to President Jacob Zuma at Pretoria in South Africa.



Mr Ayisi Boateng, a founder member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region affectionately called Onipa Nua, was commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, July 10 at a ceremony at the Flagstaff House in Accra where 21 other ambassadors were also presented with their letters of credence.



With him in Pretoria to present his letters to President Zuma was his wife, Linda Ayisi Boateng.



Mr Ayisi Boateng has the onerous responsibility to promote Ghana in South Africa as a country, whose reputation among the comity of nations was very high and regarded as one of the most stable on the continent.



“You have three major roles to play; diplomatic, ceremonial and administrative,” President Akufo-Addo told him when he was being commissioned and advised him to guard jealously, Ghana’s image because he was the visible symbol of the country.