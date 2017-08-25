One District One Factory Kicks Off Today

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will today launch his government’s flagship policy popularly termed ”One District One Factory” at Ekumfi in the Central Region.



According to a statement from the presidency, this is "in fulfillment of a pledge by President Akufo-Addo to see the actualization of the industrialization of Ghana as part of the transformation process he envisages for the country. The policy, when implemented will create the environment conducive for each local government areas to own factories relative to their well-endowed resources and capacity to provide jobs and wealth for the country".



The launch will include a sod-cutting to begin the construction of the Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company factory which will process pineapples for the local and international market. Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.