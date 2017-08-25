NPP Conference: Business Booms In Cape Coast

Related Stories All hotels in Cape Coast have been booked ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate’s conference scheduled to start Friday, August 25.



Thousands of people are expected to attend the event in the Central Regional capital.



Accra News’ Central Regional Correspondent, Kwaku Bee Abrantie, reported Friday that: “Business activities are booming following the NPP’s conference. The sale of party paraphilia has gone up, all the hotels have been booked and so the region is prepared for the event.”



The conference is expected to review the report of the Opoku Adusei Committee, which has been tasked to review the party’s performance in the 2016 elections and chart a course for victory in 2020.



Meanwhile, about 1250 security personnel have been deployed to ensure a successful event.



In a media briefing at the Regional Police Command in Cape Coast on Thursday, 24 August, DSP Ampah Bennin assured maximum security for the delegates at their various residents, hotels and congress grounds.



“The Regional Police Command, in collaboration with the National Police Command, is providing 1250 police personnel to cover this assignment. This number is also made up of other personnel from other security agencies [that is] Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, the BNI and the national security,” he stated.



“Currently, we are covering all the residences provided for the delegates and these are the Adisadel College, Mfanstipim School, Ghana National College, Aggrey Memorial, Holy Child School and the security personnel themselves shall be housed at the University Practice Secondary School. We are covering every single hotel right down from Mankessim to Elmina, whether delegates stay there or not,” he added.