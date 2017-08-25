SSNIT Probe Apt – Group

Related Stories Strategic Thinkers Network, a think tank group, has applauded the government’s decision to launch investigations into the circumstances that led to the award of an initial contract of $34million by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) for a software installation which later became $66 million and subsequently, $72 million.



A statement signed by the Executive Director of the group, Nii Tettey Tetteh, said: “As the story behind the award of the multimillion dollar SSNIT OBS software contract unfolds, we at Strategic Thinkers Network (STRANEK) will like to applaud our security agencies for choosing to investigate the processes that led to the award of this contract.



“We believe that if the proper channels were followed in the award of that contract then an investigation will go a long way to allay the fears of the general public and improve on the confidence and trust Ghanaians must have in the administration of public funds. But if some underhand dealings manifested then the investigation and prosecution of public servants will send a clear message to all that corruption will no longer be tolerated in this country.



“We hope that the investigative bodies will not see this case as a partisan political matter but would rather work in the larger public interest and elicit the facts so that our country can continue building systems that will protect our public purse and accelerate our pace of development.”