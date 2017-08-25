Break Silence On SSNIT Saga: Ernesto To NDC

Suspended National Youth Organiser of the Conventions People’s Party (CPP), Ernesto Yeboah Related Stories Suspended National Youth Organiser of the Conventions People’s Party (CPP), Ernesto Yeboah, has challenged officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their parliamentarians to organise a press conference on the $72million software saga at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



According to him, over the past few years, the main opposition party has been vociferous on certain nationals, therefore, their silence on this matter is suspicious.



The government has launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the award of an initial contract of $34million by SSNIT for a software installation which later became $66 million and subsequently, $72 million. This contract was awarded during the tenure of the NDC government.



Commenting on this development on his Facebook page on Friday, August 25, Mr Yeboah said: “A whopping $72 million of monetary contributions of workers entrusted to SSNIT has vanished into thin air and the official opposition NDC is quiet. [We] challenge them to organise a press conference on this matter. But of course, what are they going to say? The NDC doesn't make sense to anybody any longer, and we know that they can never hold a coherent press conference on it.



“We didn't hear anything from the NDC on the wicked Tow Levy because as it turned out, it was the NDC that initiated the whole move. Only a few days ago, just when NDC's Joseph Yieleh Chireh condemned the policy on the creation of new administrative regions, it turned out that the creation of regions was actually an NDC electoral promise.”



He added: “The incoherent minority press conference organised after the takeover of the UT Bank and Capital Bank bears testimony to the crisis we are in as a country. It is no longer an argument to say that the NDC is not a credible political opposition. As things stand, Ghana is in a serious political crisis and in search of a viable and credible political alternative.



“We have a paid opposition in Ghana that lacks every morality to speak or criticise any action of this government.”