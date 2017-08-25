72 Alleged Witches Reintegrated

Solomon Boar Related Stories Seventy-two out of the 150 alleged witches at the Gambaga camp in the East Mamprusi District have been reintegrated into their various communities from 2010 till date under the Presby Go Home Project, an initiative by the Presby Church to ensure safe and healthy reintegration of alleged witches into their various communities and families.



The women have been equipped with various skills that would ensure a healthy reintegration while measures have been undertaken to reduce the level of psychological trauma they have to go through as women perceived to possess witchcraft.



The programme manager of the Presby Project, Samson Laar, disclosed this when the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, paid a visit to the Gambaga witches’ camp as part of her three-day tour of the Northern Region.



The Minister, together with the Deputy Regional Minister, Solomon Boar, and other government officials called on the public not to discriminate against them, and commended the Presby Church for the initiative. Madam Afisah also added that government was working assiduously to ensure the healthy and smooth integration of the rest of the inmates, and also to liaise with the relevant stakeholders and families of the alleged witches to close down the camp.



The Minister, on behalf of government, donated food items, toiletries, and other items to the camp.