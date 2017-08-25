Nduom Adjudged Best Business Icon in C/R for 2016

Related Stories Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has bestowed on President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom (GN), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, the Best Central Region Business Icon Award, 2016.



According to a statement, signed by the Corporate Affairs Manager of GN, Mr. Richmond Duke Keelson, and issued to the media yesterday in Accra, it said “Dr. Nduom will, therefore, be honoured at this year’s Ghana Business Quality Award being organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation with support from the Ministries of Trade & Finance this Saturday, August 26th, 2017.”



The event, which is on the theme: “Celebrating 60 Years of Business Quality in Ghana,” the statement said will be held at the Banquet Hall, State House, Accra at 6:30 pm.



The Ghana Business Quality Awards 2017 recognises business icons representing all ten regions of Ghana.



The same Foundation, the statement recalled, awarded Dr. Nduom with its flagship Entrepreneur of the Year Award at a similar programme last year.



A lot of things were taken into consideration, the statement indicated, before settling on Dr. Nduom as the Best Business Personality in the Central Region.



These, the statement noted, included how Dr. Nduom has contributed to the socio-economic and business development of his native Central Region, and his immediate indigenous community; how he has built enterprises that have had deep enduring impact on the Ghanaian economy and the wider society; and how he has shown exceptional leadership skills, innovative strategies and focus on long-term growth, which has helped mad his vision for his Groupe a reality.