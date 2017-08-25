Stop Dumping Refuse Along Major Highways - Minister Cautions Ghanaians

Related Stories The Ministry of Roads and Highways has cautioned the general public to desist from disposing waste and garbage on the streets, particularly along the Accra-Tema motorway.



The Ministry says it will severely sanction offenders.



In a statement issued by the Sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the disposal of waste and garbage blocks drainage systems on the roads causing health hazards among other environmental effects.



Read full statement below:





DUMPING OF REFUSE ALONG MAJOR HIGHWAYS



It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the indiscriminate disposal of garbage along the Accra – Tema Motorway.



The Ministry wishes to state that such actions block the drainage systems of the road and leads to earlier deterioration of the road; not to mention the insanitary condition being created with its attendant health hazards.



It has been observed that motorists constantly throw rubbish out of the vehicles without regard to other road users. This, coupled with the garbage disposed of by residents within the environs as well as street hawkers, mars the aesthetics of the road network.



The Ministry wishes to entreat the general public to change their attitude towards the disposal of waste and garbage and dispose their solid waste in the appropriate place rather than along the motorway in particular, and all highways within the various metropolis.



In accordance with the various bye laws of the District Assemblies, such acts are offences and offenders will be sanctioned accordingly. Motorists are encouraged to report any such actions by unpatriotic citizens to the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Highway Authority on 0302 666591-4/0302664620 for action to be taken.



It is important for all citizens to safeguard our roads and the environment to ensure durability and clean environment.





Signed



KWASI AMOAKO-ATTAH (MP)

HON. MINISTER













