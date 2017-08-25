$72 Million Software Saga: Don’t Panic – SSNIT Boss Tells Workers

Related Stories The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang says there are no threats to SSNIT’s operations despite the infamous scandals emerging from the state-owned entity.



He’s asked Ghanaian workers not to panic in the wake of the problems at SSNIT insisting their investments are safe.



“I can assure that things are not bad at SSNIT. As I have already outlined to you. There is improvement before we took office. We use to disinvest before paying pensions. Now we are paying pensions without disinvesting. We are cutting costs. We are mindful so I can assure Ghanaians that their monies are safe and it all shall be well. So there is no need for panic,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.



Meanwhile, there are calls for a dispassionate conversations about SSNIT’s monopoly in the sector following the $72 million Software saga.



A former Aide to former leader, John Agyekum Kufuor, Mr Andrew Awuni has said irrespective of the fact that the argument against taking away the monopoly of SSNIT have always been in favour of government, the current investigations of malfeasance within the state-owned entity, should be a strong case to relook into the operations of SSNIT and rather open up the system to curb the excesses.



About 5 people are currently being investigated by EOCO for their involvement in the acquisition of the OBS software.



The Board Chairman of SSNIT, Kwame Addo Kufuor has confirmed about 15 people have already appeared before EOCO as witnesses.



The software was to help in networking all branches of SSNIT across the country to enable them to receive real-time data directly from the headquarters in Accra and enhance efficiency.