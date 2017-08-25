Land Guards Attack Pantang Security

Related Stories Four land guards, in the early hours of Friday, stormed the premises of the Pantang Hospital in Accra to attack security officers on duty.



Elvis Akuamoah, a senior staff member at the hospital who revealed this in an interview with Accra News, narrated that the land guards claimed the security officers at the hospital were farming on a plot of land that belonged to them.



He said: “I received a distress call from some of the nurses this morning that some machete-wielding land guards have invaded the premises of the hospital and they attempted to attack the security officers there because these officers are farming on a plot of land they claim belonged to them. But they left few minutes after the confrontation with the security guards.”



He added: “This incident has put fear into the workers at the hospital and we are appealing to the state to provide us with proper security to prevent these miscreants from further attacking us. Otherwise, going to work will be difficult for us.”



Mr Akuamoah further revealed that “there were no injuries recorded”.