Minority Demands Ratification Of Gas Agreement With E. Guinea

The Minority in Parliament has requested the Energy Minister to supply to Parliament for ratification, the details for the agreement for the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Equatorial Guinea to Ghana, for a period of 5 years.



Ranking Member for Mines and Energy Committee, Adam Mutawakilu, who was addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, August 25, said “it is an international transaction and per the Supreme Court ruling it should be brought to parliament for ratification which will help scrutinize the terms and conditions of the deal”.



The MoU signed to that effect indicated that Equatorial Guinea will supply the equivalent of 150 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day to Ghana.



The MoU also provides for the building and operation of a LNG regasification terminal in Takoradi in the Western Region.



However, Mr Mutawakilu said: “LNG supply is not like lean gas from Nigeria where straight away, it goes to the generation plant.”



He explained that: “In LNG, you look at transportation, you look at the regasification unit, hence the need to find out more information about the regasification unit.”