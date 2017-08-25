Vehicle Knocks Down Pregnant Woman At Dzorwulu

Related Stories A pickup car with registration number GN 5195-15 belonging to the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection Friday morning knocked down a pregnant hawker in a gory accident at Dzorwulu around the Fidelity Bank in Accra.



The unfortunate incident left the woman unconscious and in critical condition; her limbs broken, stomach opened and intestines gushing out.



An eyewitness, Theodora Nartey, narrating the incident to ghanaweb.com, stated that the car skidded off the road dragging along the woman who was selling sachet water along the street.



The vehicle rammed into a nearby shop with the woman still trapped under in a gutter in front of the shop



The woman according to the eyewitness was a Nigerian who gets her daily sales from hawking.



“I came to withdraw money from the Fidelity Bank and was returning in our car to the office. What we saw was the driver of the car slipped off the road, knocked another car which in turn clashed with ours and then dragged the pure water seller along into the gutter before entering the shop over there,” she said.



Other witnesses who would not speak on record claimed the driver had a heart attack while his leg was on the accelerator. Attempts by his wife to pull the hand break proved futile.



The shopkeeper who miraculously escaped death also told ghanaweb.com that he was outside when he saw the car veering toward his shop.



The driver, however regained consciousness after the clash and was taken to the hospital. The hawker who is in critical condition has also been rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.